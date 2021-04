Drug addict-turned-millionaire's inspiring life story A former drug addict-turned-millionaire is sharing his story to inspire others. Khalil Rafati was a homeless heroin addict who turned his life around by opening a popular Los Angeles juice chain, SunLife Organics. His unlikely journey is documented in his new book "I Forgot to Die." Mireya Villarreal reports on how Rafati's troubled past fuels his current success.