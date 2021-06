Severe droughts in Western U.S. force farmers to forgo or swap crops The historic drought across the Western U.S. is forcing farmers and ranchers to downsize. Growers are being asked not to water their crops, or to plant crops that use less water. Meanwhile, ranchers are selling off herds because they can't afford to feed them. The vice president of PRICE Futures Group, Jack Scoville, spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about what this means for our nation's food supply chain.