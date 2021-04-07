Live

Drought-plagued West faces "Godzilla" El Nino

Forecasters warn that storms of monster proportions could hit the West Coast. It could bring once-in-a-generation storms to the area this winter. John Blackstone reports on the impact this system could have on California's four-year drought.
