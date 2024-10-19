Drone strike launched at Netanyahu's home, Israel says; no injuries reported The Israeli government says a drone strike was launched towards the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His spokesperson says both Netanyahu and his wife were not home at the time, and there were no injuries. The attack came after Iran's supreme leader said Friday that Hamas would continue its fight against Israel after the death of leader Yahya Sinwar. Today, Israel launched a series of strikes into Gaza, killing at least 50, according to hospital officials.