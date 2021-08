U.S. drone strike kills 2 ISIS-K members as evacuations continue in Afghanistan The Biden administration carried out a drone strike against two ISIS-K members in northern Afghanistan one day after the group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. CBS News' Skyler Henry has more. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has the latest on the evacuation effort, and CBS senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon.