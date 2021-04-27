Live

Drivers fear Ford Explorer leaks exhaust fumes

The Ford Explorer is the best-selling midsize SUV in the country, with around one million on the road. But hundreds of customers have been complaining about exhaust, which contains carbon monoxide, leaking into the cabin. Kris Van Cleave reports.
