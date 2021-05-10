Live

Watch CBSN Live

Driver strikes NYPD officer in Times Square

The search continues for a driver who hit a police officer with a car in Times Square. The incident, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Broadway and West 53rd Street, was caught on cellphone video. CBS New York's Andrea Grymes reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.