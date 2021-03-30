Live

Watch CBSN Live

Drew Brees: Tom Brady one of the greatest ever

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is appearing in his sixth career Super Bowl, the most by any quarterback. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees called him one of the all-time greats on "CBS This Morning."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.