"Dreamer" died a hero in Harvey floodwaters Alonso Guillen traveled 120 miles last Tuesday to rescue people stranded in Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters in Houston. He was in a boat that capsized, and his body was found four days later. Guillen was in the U.S. as a "Dreamer" under DACA, and may have been deported had he survived. Omar Villafranca spoke to his parents.