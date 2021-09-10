Rabbi discusses parallels between Afghanistan situation and pre-Holocaust Europe A recent opinion piece in USA Today explores one Jewish organization's efforts to get its staff and their families out of the country and paints a vivid picture of the painful parallels to the lead-up to the Holocaust. Tanya Rivero spoke with the author, Rabbi Will Berkovitz, CEO of Jewish Family Service, about his organization's efforts in Afghanistan and the stories he is hearing from those who are now trapped under the Taliban's rule.