Dramatic video: gunman storms Dutch TV station

CBSN reports on a gunman arrested after attacking a Dutch TV station. The station's broadcast went off the air for about an hour while police sought and arrested the suspect. Police say he had a list of demands and wanted 10 minutes of airtime.
