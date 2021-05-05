Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dramatic rescues in Mexico after earthquake

Thousands of rescuers are working nonstop in Mexico, looking for survivors of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The death toll from Tuesday's quake is now at least 245. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Mexico City.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.