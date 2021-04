Dramatic movements in final moments of EgyptAir jet's flight The Greek defense minister says missing EgyptAir Flight 804 was flying at 37,000 feet when it suddenly dropped. The jet with 66 people on board plunged more than 20,000 feet and spun sharply before disappearing from radar. French and Egyptian officials say the flight from Paris to Cairo crashed in the Mediterranean Sea. Mark Phillips reports from Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris.