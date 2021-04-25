Live

Watch CBSN Live

Drake is most streamed Spotify artist

Drake is the most streamed artist on Spotify for the second year in a row. The musician's hit album "Views" was released earlier this year and he hauled in more than 4.7 billion streams in 2016 alone. CBSN's Jamie Yuccas has more on the artist.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.