"Dracula Untold" stars on bringing legend to life "The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies" star Luke Evans is stepping into the shoes of Vlad III, who served as the basis for the character of Count Dracula in Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel. Evans and his "Dracula Untold" co-star Sarah Gadon spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about their new film, which portrays the legend in a sympathetic light.