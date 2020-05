Dr. Tara Narula answers viewer questions about child safety as states reopen At least 19 states and Washington, D.C. are reporting cases of a mysterious illness appearing in children that is potentially linked to the coronavirus. This raises major concerns as the U.S. starts to reopen and President Trump pushes to open schools. CBS News senior medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to answer viewer questions about how to keep children safe.