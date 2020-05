Dr. Sue Varma shares the "four M's" of mental health Calls to the government’s mental health hotline were up nearly 900% in March, compared to March 2019. There has also been a rise in both anti-depressant and anti-anxiety prescriptions, a reflection of the many Americans struggling with the consequences of pandemic-forced lockdowns. Dr. Sue Varma joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about how and when to seek help.