Dr. Scott Gottlieb says likely a "typical winter pathogen season" ahead Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb tells "Face the Nation" that the U.S. is looking at a "more typical winter pathogen season" despite a cluster of unusual pneumonia in Ohio. Gottlieb says the CDC has looked into the cluster and found "it's a known bacteria that is epidemic every three to five years so we've seen epidemics of this in the past."