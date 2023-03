Dr. Scott Gottlieb says COVID origins may never be known "with certainty," but focus should be on "taking the steps" to ensure a lab leak never happens Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb tells "Face the Nation" that "based on the premise that there's a likelihood" that COVID-19 originated in a lab, "we may never be able to prove it with certainty." But he added, "we should start behaving like it did come out" of a lab and "start taking the steps that couldn't happen again."