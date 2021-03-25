Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dr. Sacra recovers from Ebola virus, returns home

American Dr. Rick Sacra and his wife arrived home in Worcester, Massachusetts. Sacra was released from a hospital in Omaha where he was treated for the Ebola virus for three weeks. Charlie Rose reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.