Dr. Narula on Trump and Clinton's health reveal

Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's new health information, and the difference between releasing doctor's letters and medical records.
