Dr. Mandy Cohen to be named CDC director; updated COVID-19 booster endorsed President Biden will name former North Carolina health official Dr. Mandy Cohen as the new head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She'll replace the current director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who will be stepping down at the end of this month. Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joined CBS News to talk about Cohen and the FDA's endorsement of an updated COVID-19 booster for fall.