Dr. Jill Biden on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: "This decision was so unjust" In her first public comments on the issue since the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion on Friday, first lady Dr. Jill Biden slammed the 6-3 decision by the justices to uphold a Mississippi ban and overturn Roe vs. Wade. "This decision was so unjust — and so devastating," she told CBS News in an interview in Madrid, where she is traveling for a NATO summit.