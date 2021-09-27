Dr. Jha on vaccine boosters and mandates Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the fallout of the New York State health care worker vaccine mandate, as Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to backfill the jobs of thousands of unvaccinated health care workers now off the job. Dr. Jha also addresses CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky's decision to make vaccine boosters available for frontline workers -- a decision that aligned with the FDA's recommendation, but went against the CDC advisory panel's recommendation.