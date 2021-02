Dr. Jha on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness The FDA has deemed the Johnson & Johnson single-shot coronavirus vaccine to be safe and effective, paving the way for an emergency use authorization. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins "CBS This Morning" to explain how Johnson & Johnson stacks up against Moderna and Pfizer, and whether the virus variant first found in South Africa complicates vaccination.