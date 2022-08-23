Dr. Fauci's former colleague weighs in on his retirement, NIH replacement Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, announced he will retire from the National Institutes of Health in December. Fauci served under seven U.S. presidents and has been at the forefront of the fight against diseases such as AIDS and COVID-19. Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives at the University Of Pennsylvania and a former COVID-19 advisory member for Biden-Harris transition team, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss his former colleague