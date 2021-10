Fauci says nation is looking for "level of control" over COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci says the nation's goal is to get control of the coronavirus. Cases in the U.S. have been falling in recent weeks, but Meg Oliver shows us that some hospitals are still grappling with an influx of patients. Then, Dr. Carlos Roberto Jaén, a professor of family and community medicine at the University of Texas Health San Antonio, joins CBSN to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.