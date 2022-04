Dr. Fauci: Mask rules shouldn't be decided by "a judge with no experience in public health" Dr. Anthony Fauci says he finds it "disturbing" that a federal judge ruled to end the mask mandate on public transportation in the U.S. The nation’s top infectious disease expert joined “Red and Blue” to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and why he'll continue to wear an N95 mask when he flies.