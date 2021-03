Dr. Fauci: It's a "shame" children are not being vaccinated for measles The measles outbreak with roots in Disneyland continues to spread, with at least 75 confirmed cases in six states. At least 54 of those cases have been traced back to the resort, and many of those infected were not vaccinated. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the severity of the outbreak.