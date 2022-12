Dr. David Agus on his new series, "The Checkup" Some of the entertainment world's biggest celebrities are sharing personal stories about their health in a new series on Paramount+. Stars like Ashton Kutcher, Howie Mandel, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver discuss their own struggles on "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus." Dr. Agus joined CBS News to talk about the new series.