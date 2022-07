Dr. Caitlin Bernard, doctor at the center of abortion debate, speaks out to CBS News In an exclusive interview, “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell sits down with Indiana obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Caitlin Bernard. According to state records, Bernard provided a medical abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio – a state that bans abortion after six weeks without exceptions for rape or incest.