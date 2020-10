Dr. Ashish Jha on rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The United States hit its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with more than 83,000 new infections, surpassing the previous record set during the summertime surge. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's school of public health, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the record daily cases and respond to recent comments from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.