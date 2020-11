Dr. Ashish Jha discusses the latest in vaccines and surge in coronavirus cases nationwide The U.S. has reported more than 12 million cases of coronavirus as of Sunday and nationwide hospitalizations are at a record high. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the latest news on COVID-19 vaccines, the surge in cases and the potential impact of people traveling over Thanksgiving.