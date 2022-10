Fauci says new COVID-19 variants "are of concern" There is growing concern among health officials about the possibility of another COVID-19 winter surge. Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Biden, said that although the variants are of concern, the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are effective. Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health for Kaiser Health News, joined CBS News to discuss.