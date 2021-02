Dr. Anthony Fauci reflects on U.S. reaching almost 500,000 coronavirus deaths Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser and the country's top expert on infectious diseases joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss nearly reaching 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. He also spoke about the recent decline in new COVID-19 cases, vaccine distribution and why he says Americans may still need to wear masks in 2022.