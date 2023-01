Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'The Takeout" - 1/6/2023 Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Major Garrett on 'The Takeout" to discuss the ongoing battle with COVID-19 and the latest subvariant. Dr. Fauci calls misinformation "a horror," especially when it comes to the vaccine. He also says he doesn't understand Elon Musk's tweets about the so-called "Fauci Files" and why he continues to receive death threats after saving millions of lives.