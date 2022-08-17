Watch CBS News

Dr. Agus on pediatric monkeypox

At least eight cases of monkeypox in kids have been confirmed in the U.S. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what parents should know about monkeypox and other viruses as kids head back to school.
