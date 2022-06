Jada Pinkett Smith says she hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock can "reconcile"

What the new congressional maps tell us about the 2022 election

Upcoming Supreme Court gun ruling looms over calls for new restrictions

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID infections

Michael Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels

Email reveals plan to keep Trump in office on Jan. 6, Court records show

Amber Heard's lawyer reveals what actress said right after verdict

Biden to address the nation on gun violence Thursday night

Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, police say

Dr. Agus answers your questions about COVID-19 and breakthrough infections CBS News medical consultant Dr. David Agus joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss COVID and breakthrough cases.

