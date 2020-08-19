Sign Up For Newsletters
Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden, and more DNC highlights
Postmaster general halts changes blamed for delays until after election
What Obama plans to say in his DNC speech
Trump's extra $300 in unemployment could last only 3 weeks
Alabama news anchors throw banana at Black Harlem Globetrotter
Could COVID-19 drive a teen pregnancy boom in Japan?
LeBron James wears modified MAGA hat to back Breonna Taylor's cause
Notre Dame suspends in-person classes after virus cases surge
Far-right candidate wins Florida GOP House primary
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 DNC Night 2: Live updates
Michelle Obama closes out DNC first night with emotional speech
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Dozens of wildfires burn across California, threatening homes and forcing thousands to evacuate
Nearly 30 fires are blazing across California, fueled by extreme heat that has also led to statewide power shortages. Carter Evans reports.
