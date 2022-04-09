Watch CBS News

Dozens of top D.C. officials test positive for COVID

Dozens of top officials in Washington, D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Many of them attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner last Saturday, for which guests needed to show proof of vaccination but did not need to present a negative COVID test or wear a mask. CBS News' Lana Zak sits down with Dr. Jay Varma, the director of the Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response at Weill Cornell Medicine, to discuss the outbreak.
