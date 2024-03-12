Watch CBS News

Dozens of issues found in audit of Boeing 737 Max

An FAA audit of the production process for the Boeing 737 Max revealed dozens of issues. Boeing failed 33 of the 89 sections of the audit and incidents of alleged non-compliance were also found. Kris Van Cleave reports.
