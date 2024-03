Dozens of Americans back in U.S. after fleeing Haiti turmoil More than 30 Americans are back in the U.S. after fleeing violence and turmoil in Haiti via a government-chartered flight. Some were visiting Haiti when they became trapped by weeks of gang violence. To discuss the turmoil in the country, CBS News was joined by Jonathan Katz, author of "The Big Truck That Went By: How the World Came to Save Haiti and Left Behind a Disaster."