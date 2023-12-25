Watch CBS News

Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike targeted the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. At least 78 people were killed, and the death toll is expected to rise. The Israeli military is reviewing the incident. Imtiaz Tyab has more.
