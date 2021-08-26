Dozens killed by bombs near Kabul's airport President Biden addressed the nation Thursday after learning that dozens of people, including U.S. service members, were killed by ISIS suicide bombers in Afghanistan. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini and CBS News Radio correspondent Steve Dorsey join ""Red and Blue"" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest on the ground in Kabul. Then, Politico's national correspondent Meridith McGraw and Buzzfeed News' national political reporter Kadia Goba discuss the reaction from lawmakers, and a report that the Biden administration gave the Taliban a list of names of people in need of evacuation.