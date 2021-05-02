Live

Dozen of tornadoes tear through the Midwest

Dozens of tornadoes touched down in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin, and severe thunderstorms have been hitting the region as well. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins CBSN from Prairieville, Iowa, with details.
