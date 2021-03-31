Live

"Downton Abbey" prepares for a royal visit

The future queen plans on visiting the "Downton Abbey" set this week. And, a CBS star will shine forever on Hollywood's walk of fame. Also, Maggie Smith checks back into the "Exotic Marigold Hotel." Suzanne Marques has your Eye on Entertainment.
