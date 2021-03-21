Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dow, S&P post record highs

Two major Wall Street stock indexes posted record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18 points Friday, closing at 16,717. The S&P 500 posted its fourth record high in the last five sessions. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.