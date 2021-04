Dow, S&P, Nasdaq sink as China’s economy stalls Stocks were crushed with the Dow losing more than 500 points, making it a nearly 6 percent loss and the worst week of the year. The S&P and Nasdaq also took a beating, each losing more than 3 percent. The market plunge was mostly about China’s flagging economy. Yahoo Finance senior columnist Michael Santoli joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss what’s happening in China.