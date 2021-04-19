Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dow plunges 600 points amid Brexit fallout

The Dow closed the day down more than 600 points reflecting investors' worries about Britain's decision to leave the European Union. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger join CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.