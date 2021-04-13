Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dow Jones rebounds after early dramatic losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a nearly 400-point loss to close down a little more than 1 percent. GameChangerStocks.com editor Hillary Kramer discussed the market's wild ride with CBSN's Contessa Brewer.
